Constantine is getting a HBO Max reboot

DC's John Constantine is getting his own HBO Max show.

The series is in the works from the streamer and J.J. Abrams' production company Bad Robot, and is set to be penned by Guy Bolton, according to Deadline. Per the report, the reboot will be dark in tone, will feature Constantine as a young man in London, and the actor portraying the character will be "a diverse lead." Bolton has apparently already completed the script for the pilot, with a writers room planned to open in March.

John Constantine is a detective who specializes in the supernatural. The character has been played by Keanu Reeves in the 2005 film, aptly titled Constantine, as well as Matt Ryan in the TV series (also called Constantine). Ryan's version of the character popped up in The CW shows Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, too.

J.J. Abrams is also set to produce a Justice League Dark series, and Variety report that Constantine will tie into that project. They also say that the Constantine series will draw more from the comics' horror aspects rather than their religious elements, and is searching for its lead actor now.

This isn't the only HBO Max series based on a DC Comics character on the way. There's Peacemaker, starring John Cena's version of the titular character, which is a spin-off of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad – and there's also a prequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman, focusing on corruption within the Gotham police force during the vigilante's first year in action.

Then of course there's Zack Snyder's Justice League set to arrive to HBO Max as one mega-long film this March 18, 2021. The streamer is going to be packed with lots more new movies this year, too, with films like Matrix 4, Dune, and more arriving to HBO Max throughout 2021, with simultaneous theatrical releases.

