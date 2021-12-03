Cities: VR is like SimCity for your whole head and it's coming in spring

Cities: VR will bring city building straight to your face next year.

The first virtual reality entry in the city-building franchise was revealed with a gameplay trailer, which shows off how you'll be able to lay out infrastructure and fly through your creation like a benevolent deity of urban planning. It's coming in spring 2022 when it will be exclusively available on Oculus Quest 2, or Meta Quest 2 as the headset was recently rebranded.

Developer Fast Travel Games - a VR-focused studio which previously worked on Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife and The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, among others - says Cities: VR will work well for both new Cities players and for seasoned mayors who want to try building the metropolis of their dreams in VR.

While it will likely be captivating enough to just build some roads then go down to street-level and ooh and ahh at all the life-size cars going by, it sounds like Cities: VR won't skimp on more detailed systems. Fast Travel Games says players will need to manage utilities, healthcare, education, and more concerns for their growing populations.

It looks like a palette-and-brush inspired toolset will help you alter your city as you see fit while spending the minimum amount of time staring at menus, which is not typically the most impressive part of any given VR experience.