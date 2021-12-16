Chicory: A Colorful Tale is already available on the Nintendo eShop

Chicory: A Colorful Tale is already available on the Nintendo Switch following yesterday’s Indie World showcase reveal.

Appearing towards the end of the Nintendo Indie World Showcase December 2021 , Chicory: A Colorful Tale was seen alongside fellow Nintendo Switch indie reveals such as Don’t Starve Together and Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery. However, unlike many of the other titles in this segment, Chicory actually got a same-day release date which may have gone unnoticed by many watchers.

✨ SURPRISE!! ✨Chicory: A Colorful Tale is available on Nintendo Switch… RIGHT NOW!https://t.co/0akzqCqa9i⁰Use the Brush to color in Picnic Province and restore harmony to the world, whether that be with your Joy-Con controllers... or with all-new touch screen controls! pic.twitter.com/XvU4z4E5TiDecember 15, 2021 See more

In Chicory: A Colorful Tale, players take on the role of an adorable dog protagonist in a top-down adventure as they use their magic paintbrush to color in the world around them, solving puzzles and expanding their horizons as they go. The soundtrack was also scored by Lena Raine, who you may recognize as the composer of both Celeste and Minecraft.

If you’re looking to pick this gorgeous indie to play on your Nintendo Switch, it is available now on the Nintendo eShop for £17.09 in the UK and for $19.99 in the US. Unfortunately, there’s no word yet on whether Chicory will receive a pretty physical release so your only option right now is to grab it on the Nintendo eShop. It is, however, also available on PS4, PS5, and PC.

There were also a number of other highlights during Nintendo’s indie showcase, including the announcement that skating game OlliOlli World will release in February 2022, as well as the reveal of River City Girls 2, and the charming visual novel After Love EP.