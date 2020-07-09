Check out the Pokemon x Adidas lineup of shoes, bags, and more

The full Pokemon x Adidas range is now up on Adidas' Japanese website, replete with shoes, shirts, and other items that will tempt even the most casual Poke-fans.

There are 34 shoes, garments, and bags in the collaboration , with about half available to Japanese customers now, and then the other half either coming soon or sold out. Unfortunately, it looks like only a few of these items are available outside of Japan at the moment, but Adidas could always bring more to its international stores in the future.

True to its roots, Adidas has made the shoes the star of the show here. I especially like this Advantage pair that just has some subtle Pikachu accents on the outside, as you can see in the image above. And then, oh, there's the cute little electric mouse waving hello on the inside!

(Image credit: Adidas)

If you keep your feet together, everyone will think you're just wearing some stylish white and yellow sneakers, but on the inside your Pikachu love is revealed. It's the best of both worlds. Outside of shoes, the crossover collection includes this sleek sweatshirt with the Pokemon logo on one sleeve, the Adidas stripes on the other, and PIkachu peeking out from the side with a soccer ball.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Continuing the "Pikachu loves a good soccer ball" theme, there's this adorable little Pokemon organizer bag . Like the sweater, it's available in both black and red, but I prefer the way the red brings out the color in his little electricity-storing cheeks.

(Image credit: Adidas)

The whole range is worth checking out, even if you don't see a trip to Japan in your immediate future - hopefully more will come out overseas, and failing that, there's always importing.