Try VR for £35 off with this Oculus Go Amazon Prime Day deal

VR has been taking the world by storm lately but if you haven't bought in yet, now is the perfect time. This cheap Oculus Go deal is available for £35 off as part of Amazon Prime Day so hurry, because there's less than 12 hours to go before the sale ends. That's not all either, because there's also discounts on both the Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest headsets, but less substantial.

For just £159, you can pick up the Oculus Go headset with 32GB of storage, reduced from £194. If you want double the capacity, you can also drop £209 on the 64GB version, which has the exact same £35 discount. If you have more moolah to spend on something more powerful, you can pick up an Oculus Rift with Touch controllers for £20 off, or the Oculus Quest with a free case for £34 off.

Oculus Rift with Touch controllers | £329.99 (was £349.99)

The Oculus Rift is the first VR headset Oculus released, and it's immensely powerful, but requires a PC to run. £20 off is a good deal for one of the top VR headsets available!View Deal

Oculus Quest with case | £399.99 (was £433.99)

Finally, the Oculus Quest may not be the most powerful VR headset, but it's capable of playing most VR games and is completely self contained, so you don't need a PC to play!View Deal

Three wonderful Oculus deals here for each of their three headsets on the market, no matter your budget. The Oculus Go discount is the most notable, which makes it ideal for someone getting into VR for the first time. There's some wonderful games available too, like Thumper, Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes, and Catan VR. You can even get Netflix, for those times you just want to watch telly in peace and quiet.