DC's Catwoman has a new creative team - Marvel's Tini Howard and Nico Leon

Former Marvel-exclusive writer Tini Howard is taking over DC's ongoing Catwoman title, and is bringing along another Marvel Comics alum with her: artist Nico Leon.

Tini Howard (Image credit: Tini Howard)

Picking up after Ram V and Fernando Blanco's current Catwoman run which began in late 2020, Howard and Leon's Catwoman will bring Selina Kyle back to her hometown of Gotham after several years spent in nearby Alleytown. She left, in part, after leaving Batman at the proverbial altar in the highly-promoted Batman #50 wedding issue.

(Coincidentally, Catwoman's return to Gotham coincides with Batman deciding to leave Gotham … like ships in the night.)

Now relocated to Gotham City, Catwoman will dive headfirst back into the Gotham underworld and sneak into one of the most secure underground clubs in the city to steal what DC calls "blackmail material." What expert catburglarly skills will she use? A disguise, studded out with five-inch platform heels (possibly similar to the ones seen on the Catwoman #39 cover).

"I don't want to go too far into what we're doing in the book yet - Selina and I agree that there's nothing more tantalizing than a taste - but you should know that I came in with a lot of plans," Howard writes in her newsletter . "I'm building to a Catwoman-centric tale the likes that Gotham has never seen. The shape of this story, what makes it required reading for Selina Kyle's life all became so clear to me as I worked on this. I'm standing on the shoulders of giants who told my favorite Catwoman tales like [Ed Brubaker], [Darwyn Cooke], and [Geneveive Valentine], and I'm so grateful."

The run will be colored by Jordie Bellaire, with it all overseen by DC editors Jess Chen and Jessica Berbey.

Catwoman #39 will be Howard's first major DC work following short stories in 2016's Shade the Changing Girl #3 and December's Batman: Urban Legends #10 .

Catwoman #39's primary cover is drawn by Jeff Dékal, with variant covers by Jenny Frison and Sozomaika). Check them out here:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jeff Dekal (DC)) Catwoman #39 covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

Catwoman #39 goes on sale on January 18, 2022.