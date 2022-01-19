Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson both get their own Captain America titles in April

Marvel Comics will kick off a new era of Captain America with a pair of upcoming titles, one of which, Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty features Steve Rogers in the title role, while the other title, Captain America: Symbol of Truth returns Sam Wilson to the mantle of Captain America alongside Steve, apparently with a brand-new shield.

Captain America #0 cover by Alex Ross (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty will be written by Jackson Lanzing and Colin Kelly, the writing team behind the recent Kang the Conqueror limited series. They're joined by artist Carmen Carnero. Meanwhile, writer Tochi Onyebuchi and artist RB Silva will launch Captain America: Symbol of Truth.

Both titles will kick off in a single issue, Captain America #0, which goes on sale in April. In Captain America #0, Cap's old foe Arnim Zola launches an "explosive attack" that will unite Steve and Sam as fellow shield-wielders.

Following Captain America #0, Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty will launch in May, with Captain America: Symbol of Truth subsequently launching in June.

Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson have shared the codename 'Captain America' on several occasions. In some cases, Wilson eventually ceded the name back to be Steve Rogers' exclusively, but the two shared the mantle once more beginning in 2021 with The United States of Captain America - even extending it to former Caps like Bucky Barnes and John Walker, and even new homegrown heroes taking up the Captain America name, Green Lantern style.

Here's a gallery of covers for Captain America #0, and both new titles:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

And a trailer Marvel released about the news:

Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full April 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

If there was ever a place for Newsarama's in-depth look at the history of Captain America's shield or our list of the best Captain America shield-bearers of all time, this is it.