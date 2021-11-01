Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation exclusives don't include a game mode

Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation exclusives include several XP bonuses and cosmetics, but notably not a game mode.
After keeping specifics under wraps for months, Activision recently detailed how Vanguard will dish out PlayStation exclusives, starting with five extra tier skips included with the battle pass bundle. PlayStation players will also receive 25% more weapon XP when playing in parties, and both PS4 and PS5 will apparently receive exclusive 24-hour double XP events each month.
Other PlayStation-exclusive trinkets include two additional loadout slots plus a free in-game bundle for Season 1 of Vanguard and Warzone with a new Operator skin, a weapon blueprint, and other goodies. Future seasons will come with their free bundles.
Activision didn't mention a game mode in its post on the PlayStation Blog, and in a statement to Modern Warzone, the company confirmed that Vanguard will not have an exclusive or timed-exclusive mode, unlike several previous games. In comparison, Vanguard's exclusives seem to focus more on experience numbers and less on bespoke experiences.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, for instance, limited its Zombies Onslaught mode to PlayStation for a full year – in fact, it's coming to other platforms for the first time tomorrow, November 2. The co-op Zombies mode was announced well ahead of launch, whereas Vanguard's PlayStation exclusives have been outlined just days ahead of its pending release on Friday, November 5.
