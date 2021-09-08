Call of Duty Vanguard beta dates confirmed

The Call of Duty Vanguard beta dates have been confirmed, offering players two periods of early access to the game.

The first Call of Duty Vanguard beta is available exclusively to players on PS4 and PS5. It'll run from this Friday, September 10 at 10:00 PT/ 13:00 ET/ 18:00 BST until Monday, September 13 at the same times. According to a PlayStation blog post, "there's a robust multiplayer experience" on offer; players will have access to the new Champion Hill and Patrol game modes, as well as classics including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed, across the Hotel Royal, Red Star, and Gavutu maps. PlayStation players can pre-load the beta now .

The second beta extends to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X players who have pre-ordered the game in any form. It begins on Thursday, September 16 at 10:00 PT/ 13:00 ET/ 18:00 BST, and will run for 24 hours for PC and Xbox players. For PlayStation players, the open beta will end on Monday, September 20. For more information on modes and maps, keep an eye out for announcements from Call of Duty's social channels.

The Call of Duty Vanguard release date is November 5, and the full game will be available across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. With the new shooter due to arrive just a few weeks after the end of the beta, this could be a chance to get in some all-important practice ahead of launch weekend.

Call of Duty: Vanguard's new Patrol mode is like an even faster Hardpoint.