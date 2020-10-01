Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies will progress the game’s battle pass

Activision has revealed that you can progress Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer and Warzone battle passes through playing the game's Zombies mode.

The reveal came yesterday, in which Activision unveiled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode for the first time. If you purchase any one of the game's seasonal battle passes, you'll be able to rank it up and unlock rewards through playing the Zombies mode.

This is really welcome news to avid Call of Duty Zombies players like me. Back in Black Ops 4, the last Call of Duty game to feature a Zombies mode, the mode with the undead felt cut off from the rest of the game, which was always getting fresh new updates like map rollouts and new Operators.

The news really helps tie in the Zombies mode to the rest of Black Ops Cold War. Currently, Modern Warfare battle passes can be progressed through playing either the multiplayer or Warzone modes, with characters, gun skins, and more being unlocked for both modes through battle pass tiers. Adding the Zombies mode into the mix to create three sources of battle pass XP sounds excellent.

Activision revealed a load more details about the returning Zombies mode for Black Ops Cold War yesterday. There's brand new item rarities and equipment, as well as maps with callbacks to classic Zombies levels like Nacht der Untoten, and a lot more to look forward to later this year.

