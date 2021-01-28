Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies map Firebase Z trailer has one very big zombie

The latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer is all about the new Zombies map Firebase Z, which was recently leaked after its initial reveal earlier this month.

Firebase Z will arrive on Thursday, February 4 as part of the free Season 1 update. As Activision teased, the events of the new map will continue the Dark Aether storyline and send the gang to Outpost 25, codenamed Firebase Z. Here's the official explainer from the new trailer:

"Only death awaits in 'Firebase Z.' Following the events of 'Die Maschine,' Requiem's next mission brings them deep into the jungles of Vietnam. Under the direction of Grigori Weaver, the team must uncover the secrets of Outpost 25 and face the threat that 'lives' within to save Samantha Maxis."

Not unexpectedly, the general theme of Firebase Z is consistent with that batch of leaked images. The first portion of the map has a villa-like layout with plenty of halls to pack zombies into, but with this being a Dark Aether story, you'd better believe there's a sci-fi lab. There's also an ominous portal that seems to connect to a military base, and some proper cosmic horrors have popped out of it, including a towering zombie giant that shoots laser beams. Fortunately, they're not the only ones with laser beams judging from the new ray gun-type blaster on display, and there's also a new Tombstone upgrade station to juice you up. Expect plenty of Zombies-brand, absurdist action as you teleport, bunny hop, and vaporize your way through Firebase Z.