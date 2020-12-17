A Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War free multiplayer week starts today, giving you seven days to try out the shooting action even if you don't own the game.

The free access week will begin today, Thursday, December 17 at 10 am PST / 1 pm EST / 6 pm GMT, and end on December 24 at the same time. Within that time the free multiplayer week will be divided into two stages, with a smaller selection of modes and playlists going live initially and then more joining the action for the back half. Here's the list of modes for the first stage.

Black Ops Cold War free multiplayer week stage 1: December 17-21

2v2 Gunfights

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Featured Playlist: Raid the Mall

Featured Playlist: Nuketown Holiday 24/7

Then another three modes will roll in on Monday.

Black Ops Cold War free multiplayer week stage 2: December 21-24

Prop Hunt

Combined Arms: Hardpoint

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

You'll have plenty of reason to jump in and play even if you already own Black Ops Cold War. Starting at 10 am PST / 1 pm EST / 6 pm BST on Friday and lasting until the same time on Monday, everybody will earn double XP and double weapons bonuses across multiplayer. Then starting at the same time on Tuesday you'll get double Battle Pass XP through December 28.

All those new free players pouring into the game who won't have any idea what they're doing at first, and double XP and weapons bonuses for all those kills and wins you'll inevitably rack up? The prestige levels are calling.