Cadence of Hyrule gets a release date trailer featuring beloved Zelda maps and enemies

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer feat. Zelda just got a new trailer and a slightly more specific release window of June 2019. The new crossover for Nintendo Switch from Brace Yourself Games, developers of the original NecroDancer, was announced earlier this year with a spring 2019 release window. It looks like that May 30/June 20 release that was spotted in the Nintendo eShop source code before was just a placeholder, but we'll be playing before too long in any case.

The trailer comes from Nintendo's IndieWorld series, which is a production of its main Japanese branch. Fortunately, the trailer itself is wordless and you don't need to understand what the two narrators are saying over the video (it's mostly stuff like 'this looks different from the usual Zelda' and 'you're really feeling the beat') to get the gist.

If "rhythm-based Zelda action to the tune of remixed music" wasn't enough to get you on board from the beginning, note how this trailer reveals some areas that seem to be inspired by the original Legend of Zelda as well as Link to the Past. Cadence of Hyrule's status as a proper Zelda game is cemented by the hidden areas behind bushes and rocks, and new visual takes on familiar enemies like keese and tektites are fun to spot in its new cute sprite style.

With Cadence of Hyrule so close to release, there's a good chance we'll see even more at E3. Just make sure you check out our E3 2019 schedule so you don't miss whatever Nintendo has to share - like more news on that The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake , hopefully.