Bulletstorm creator People Can Fly is working on a next-gen action-adventure game

Bulletstorm and Outriders developer People Can Fly is now working on a new next-gen action-adventure game.

The studio announced its new game today, describing it as "a new original AAA title planned for release on next-generation consoles, streaming platforms, and PCs." We can safely add it to the list of upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games , as well as the PC library, but it's unclear what streaming platforms the studio is referring to. By definition, it could be anything from Project xCloud to Google Stadia.

We don't have a name for this mystery game, nor does its action-adventure designation tell us much about how it will play. Given People Can Fly's history with shooters, it's reasonable to assume that this new title will also involve guns somehow, but the studio did tease that it will "take nearly two decades of development expertise in a new direction," so perhaps it won't be a shooter at all.

Whatever it is, it's going to be a hefty project. People Can Fly is still working on Outriders – which is currently scheduled to release this year – so to support this next-gen action-adventure game, it's planning to expand its New York studio over the next year and a half while opening a new startup studio in Montreal.

"Our intention from the beginning has been to expand People Can Fly into a multi-project studio and continue to build a global presence for our brand," says CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski. "With the launch of the next-generation consoles later this year, we are incredibly excited about the future of People Can Fly and the games industry as a whole."