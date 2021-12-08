Brad Pitt's new Formula 1 movie at center of bidding war between Netflix, Amazon, and more

Brad Pitt's next movie is in the midst of a bidding war between all the major studios and streamers, according to Deadline – Paramount, MGM, Sony, Universal, Disney, Netflix, Apple, and Amazon are all competing to secure the movie.

The movie is about Formula 1 racing and will star Pitt, but it's currently untitled and nothing has been revealed about the plot yet. However, Deadline reports that British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is involved in some capacity.

It will be helmed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, while Ehren Kruger, the screenwriter of the Tom Cruise-led sequel, is penning the script. Kosinski has also previously directed movies like Tron: Legacy and Oblivion .

As for Pitt, he was last seen on the big screen in 2019 in the sci-fi drama Ad Astra and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and has been producing rather than acting over the past couple of years. His work behind the camera includes executive producing Minari, Kajillionaire, and Irresistible.

However, it looks like he's set to return to acting with a bang. Along with this untitled project, he has several other big movies in the works that are due out in 2022 – he'll appear in the adventure comedy The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock, the action thriller Bullet Train, and the period drama Babylon opposite Margot Robbie.