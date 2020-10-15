Borderlands 3 Season Pass 2 will feature two new DLC packs and a new game mode

Borderlands 3 is introducing Season Pass 2 which will debut November 10 across current and next-gen consoles.

Season Pass 2 will include two new DLC packs called Designer's Cut and Director's Cut, plus new Vault Hunter skins that will be revealed later in October. The Designer's Cut add-on, which launches November 10, will include an additional skill tree for each Vault Hunter and a brand-new standalone mode called Arms Race. We've already gotten a look at FL4K's new skill tree branch, which includes a new Hyperion Loaderbot as a pet!

Starting October 20, the team at Gearbox will host a series of streams on the Borderlands Twitch channel outlining more goodies that will come with the Designer's Cut DLC. The Director's Cut add-on has a planned Spring 2021 release date.

As we previously reported , Borderlands 3 will get a free next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X on each console's respective launch day. That's right, if you already own Borderlands 3 for PS4 or Xbox One, you'll get a free upgrade within that same console family. Not a bad deal, eh? Season Pass 2 is a clever way to attract new players who might be buying next-gen consoles, and current players whose Borderlands 3 gameplay may have lapsed as of late.

The next-gen enhancements for Borderlands 3 will include 4K resolutions, 60fps framerate, and four-player split-screen co-op. Gearbox has also announced that vertical split-screen for local two-player co-op will be added as a free update to every version of the game.

