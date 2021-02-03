Bloober Team's "new big project" will introduce combat, but it's definitely still horror

The next game from the Medium , Observer, and Layers of Fear studio Bloober Team is going to feature straight-up combat, according to its new job listings.

Bloober Team's recruiting for a number of positions on a "new big project," including a dedicated combat programmer. The recruitment page specifies that the role will be responsible for creating "both melee and ranged" combat systems and integrating them with other parts of the game. This could mark a significant change of direction for the studio, whose best-known games have all kinds of dangerous situations which you typically resolve by running the hell away.

The last Bloober Team game to feature extensive combat was Basement Crawl/Brawl, which was basically Bomberman but scary. After that the studio found a new identity and new success in creating first-person horror games, though The Medium shakes up that formula by moving the camera back for third-person horror. Several of the job listings also call out being a fan of horror as a perk, so don't worry about that part changing, at least.

Bloober Team previously teased that its next title may be Observer 2 , but we don't know if that's the same project that will call for a combat programmer to join the team. Maybe you'll literally hack brains on top of metaphorically hacking brains? Or maybe Bloober Team will opt for an all-new project to test out its new combat chops instead. We'll have to wait and see.