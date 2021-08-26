Dog detective Blacksad is back on the case in They All Fall Down this fall

The iconic anthropomorphic crime noir comic series Blacksad returns this fall in a new digital-first volume. The original creators, writer Juan Díaz Canales and artist Juanjo Guarnido, are back for their sixth volume, Blacksad: They All Fall Down Part 1 .

Seven years since his last story, New York City detective John Blacksad is back - and his latest gig is protecting the president of a local workers union that has been infiltrated by the mafia. At the same time, Blacksad and the city are watching as a construction magnate named Solomon is in the midst of remaking NYC in his image - on his terms, or else.

Blacksad: They All Fall Down Part 1 cover (Image credit: Juanjo Guarnido (Europe Comics/Dark Horse Comics))

"We took our inspiration from private eye John Blacksad and some of his investigations. He's a major figure in New York, even if he prefers to stay out of the spotlight," Canales says in the announcement. "The work of Dashiell Hammett introduced lots of new readers to hard-boiled detective fiction. We consider ourselves to be part of this tradition, and after five volumes over two decades, our readers have followed us every step of the way, which gives us immense pleasure."

The English edition of Blacksad: They All Fall Down will debut November 20 on the Europe Comics digital platform, and a print collection is planned in summer 2022 through Dark Horse Comics. The second part is planned for a 2023 release.

If you're wanting your Blacksad fix now, there are already five volumes available: Blacksad (collecting the first three volumes), Blacksad: A Silent Hell , and Blacksad: Amarillo .