Black Panther returns with John Ridley & Juann Cabal at the helm

A new volume of Marvel Comics' Black Panther comic book series will begin this August, coming from writer John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) and artist Juann Cabal (Guardians of the Galaxy). As reported by the New York Times, Ridley and Cabal plan to tell a "hybrid espionage-superhero thriller" that's also "a love story."

"First of all, Black Panther is just a great character in and of himself," Ridley tells NYT. "But being a young Black kid growing up, every time you saw a hero that looked like you, even if their background didn't reflect my lived experience, it was just something that made you feel closer to the wish-fulfillment that is intrinsic in graphic novel writing."

Ridley and Cabal's Black Panther run will kick off when the hero receives a panicked message for help from a Wakandan operative.

"We're coming out of a summer where we saw Black people fighting for our rights, standing up, fighting in ways that we haven't had to do in years," Ridley says. "And it was really important to me after the year we had where we can have these conversations with Black people and we can use words like love and caring and hope and regret and all these really fundamental emotions that everybody has."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

This news comes just days before the finale of the current Black Panther series by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Daniel Acuna, Brian Stelfreeze, and more goes on sale.

Black Panther #1 by John Ridley and Juann Cabal goes on sale this August. Look for Marvel Comics' full August 2021 schedule later this week on Newsarama.

Newsarama looks at the best Black Panther stories of all time.