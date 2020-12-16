Black Ops Cold War Zombies gets two new modes in Season One update

With today's brand new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, there's two new Zombies modes for players to try out.

The two new Black Ops Cold War Zombies modes are found within playlists, and are called Jingle Hells and Cranked. The former mode puts players in a Winter-themed spin on the Die Maschine map, with zombies wearing Christmas decorations, and special items like snowballs able to freeze zombies in their tracks.

Meanwhile, Cranked tasks players with killing zombies before a countdown timer expires, which is similar to the Modern Warfare multiplayer mode. You need to slay the undead as quickly as possible, as too long without a kill will cause the player character to explode. It's sure to be a hectic way to enjoy what is a pretty chaotic game already.

Additionally, there's the two-player split-screen mode now available in Zombies through today's Black Ops Cold War update. If you've got a second controller for the platform you're playing Treyarch's game on, then you and someone else can take on the hordes of undead through couch co-op.

There's actually two brand new weapons making their debut in Zombies today. The Mac-10 sub-machine gun and the Groza assault rifle can now be found as part of the loot pool in Zombies, obtainable through the Mystery Box which spits out a random weapon at the player that activates it.

Finally, there's new Daily and Seasonal Challenges in Zombies. While the Daily Challenges obviously won't take you that long, but will dish out some handy XP for levelling up the brand new Battle Pass, the Seasonal Challenges are going to take you a long longer to complete, but will give you better rewards.

The new update that introduced all these features for Zombies debuted Black Ops Cold War Season One for Treyarch's game. The aforementioned Battle Pass is now active, and can be upgraded through XP earned in both Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone.

