Best Xbox One X deal in the galaxy: get the console and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order for £299

The Xbox One X Black Friday deals have started early this year. It’s only Monday and you’ll struggle to find something that tops this: the Xbox One X bundle deal with Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order for just £299.99 on Amazon. If that doesn’t raise your midichlorians in excitement, there are also a bunch of other £299.99 offers available, including a Forza bundle that’s sure to get your motors running. And get this: a limited-edition Gears of War 5 bundle for £299.99 – just take a look at that COG design!

So, what do you get in the Xbox One X bundle? Aside from the console (and a whopping 1 TB of storage space), you get a wireless controller, the game of your choice, plus a one-month trial for both Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass, which gives you access to hundreds of games as soon as you boot up the console. Result.

If you’ve got a 4K TV – and if not, be sure to look over the current Black Friday TV deals on offer – then you’ll also be able to get the most out of an Xbox One X, including native 4K at 60fps and a marked improvement in graphics on the vanilla Xbox One. Just imagine how good a lightsaber battle will look on your new console.

Then, there’s the Gears 5 Limited Edition bundle. These won’t stick around long – the clue’s in the name. You get a gorgeous grey Xbox One X, plus Kait Diaz controller. Not only that but there’s a chainsaw-fuelled cherry on top: Gears 1-4 is also part of the package. That’s around 50 hours of campaign right there, plus an unlimited amount of multiplayer mayhem. All for £299.99.

Don’t discount the Forza Xbox One X bundle. You get everything listed above (the console, controller, and one-month trials), plus Forza Horizon 4 and the incredibly cutesy Lego Speed Champions DLC. Perfect for the kids or, let’s face it, anyone who has ever wanted to race a hovercraft across the English countryside. You know you want to.