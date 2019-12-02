25 best Apple Arcade games to make the most of your subscription

Just a few weeks after it launched, Apple Arcade has quickly changed the way we think about mobile games. If you own an iOS device, it's hard to even make an argument against signing up for the subscription service; for just $4.99 / £4.99 a month, you can get access to over a hundred high-quality, time-destroying games that will transform your commute and the way that you interact with your phone during those rare moments of downtime.

The range and variety of games being offered through Apple Arcade is surprisingly broad. There are games from famed studios like Capybara Games (Below), Ustwo (Monument Valley), and Simogo (Year Walk), as well as a host of new titles from a variety of ambitious teams looking to make a mark. We've spent several weeks with Apple Arcade and below you'll find our recommendations for the best Apple Arcade games. Of course, part of the fun of Apple Arcade is that with such a huge selection of games available it's well worth taking a dive into the Apple Arcade games list yourself and seeing if there's anything that catches your eye.

We'll be sure to update this list of the best Apple Arcade games over time, as Apple continues to add new games to the platform frequently. For now, here are our picks for the top 25 games featured in Apple Arcade.

November Apple Arcade Game of the Month: Yaga

If ever you’ve trawled the mobile games store in search of a worthwhile RPG, you likely agree that some healthy skepticism is a necessary tool to weed out the many projects that, for whatever merits they may have, usually aren’t befitting of the designation. Without the depth the genre is known for, mobile RPGs more often feel like action games that happen to have skill trees or some other loose thread declaring it a role-playing game.

But that’s not at all true of Yaga, a new addition to Apple Arcade’s growing library. This Slavic roguelike RPG feels like it outpaces all its counterparts by offering a range of interesting characters and quests, reliable mobile controls, a stunningly realized audiovisual experience, and legitimate choices that affect your game.

According to the team behind the game, Yaga comes from “game developers who spent some years in the mobile field and found that they wanted to create a more meaningful gaming experience.” That North Star is immediately apparent in this fully-voiced, gorgeous RPG. Its level of polish raises the bar for games of its kind, and it’s easy to see why it’s also available on consoles too. Yaga doesn’t need the oft-heard caveat of “pretty good for a phone game.” Yaga is just a great game regardless. I’ve played it on Xbox and Apple Arcade alternatingly, and it feels at home on either platform.

While playing on mobile does mean the virtual touch buttons take up some of the awesome artwork, it’s ultimately a better system than many other mobile games that tell you where to press but then removes all UI save for maybe the left joystick. Yaga’s console face buttons are adapted for touch controls so intuitively that Breadcrumbs Interactive’s mission statement is plain to see. This helps deliver combat that isn’t just serviceable, it’s fun.

(Image credit: Versus Evil)

It’s button-mashy at its heart but there’s strategy to it too, and you have to know when to go on offense and when you dodge-roll around a Big Bad or a horde of smaller enemies. You can even throw your hammer like a boomerang, taking cues from Kratos. The whole project just feels like more than we’re used to getting on mobile. Breadcrumbs Interactive has altered the landscape of bite-sized RPGs.

The world of Yaga is beautiful. Its depiction of a cartoonish Slavic folktale walks the fence between humorous and darkly serious. Characters move a bit like those paper puppets we all made in elementary school, with elbows and knees on fastener swivels, and most impressively, they’re all fully voiced -- and voiced well at that. The music mixes traditional Slavic folk tunes with hip-hop to form a mash-up I never knew I wanted -- really it’s a mash-up I never even knew I’d appreciate, but it took only a few moments before I searched for it on streaming platforms and vinyl. Battle songs and traveling tunes both become welcome earworms in a hurry, and like so much else about Yaga, they give the project a feeling of complete consideration, like nothing was taken for granted or done without great care.

The hero of the tale, Ivan, offers enough malleability in his dialogue options for you to shape him how you wish, though it always builds on the foundation of a charmingly unlucky peasant caught between two warring powers. I enjoy playing him as a helping hand (literally, he’s only got one) who always expects the best of everyone to the point of naivety. There’s a surprising amount of subtlety in Ivan’s speech options, and it’s this kind of depth that makes Yaga stand out even among its many great Apple Arcade counterparts.

In between your travels and other moments like near-death, fateful witches will discuss your next move, allowing you to weigh in and steer the course of your own adventure. This allows modifiers to change the way you play, like how you can make enemies weaker at night, or pack more punch in your hammer. Other times you have to choose from modifiers that make trouble rather than alleviate it, but the randomized nature of it all is enriching. It adds layers to a game already full of them and makes it enticing to play it after different successes and failures.

(Image credit: Versus Evil)

Like many other games, Yaga is made better by being on Apple Arcade too. Whereas its roguelike elements may have invited predatory microtransactions or frequent ads as barriers to greet you before you can resume playing after a Game Over screen, in Apple Arcade, such practices simply aren’t allowed. In their absence, Breadcrumbs is meant only to focus on making a great game, and that’s precisely what they’ve done.

Verdict

With tons of charm, a deep role-playing experience, and unforgettable music and artwork, Yaga is a folktale worth sharing again and again.