Bayonetta 3 will be "more enjoyable" if you played the first two

Bayonetta 3 director Hideki Kamiya has revealed in an interview that he wants players to play the first two games before the new release.

In an interview with IGN Japan, vice president of PlatinumGames and creator of Bayonetta and Devil May Cry, Hideki Kamiya, revealed some more information about the upcoming third entry, Bayonetta 3. Speaking about his upcoming threequel, he wanted to let fans know that there will be a lot of new content not seen in the first two games. As translated by GamesRadar+, Kamiya said "I think if you watch the trailer you can see a lot of elements which weren't in the first two games. You can expect a lot more to come."

These elements are possibly a reference to the giant monster "kaiju" style boss fights from the trailer, where it seems players can take control of the hairy demons Bayonetta creates. There was one fight like this in Bayonetta 2, but the third entry appears to have fleshed out the action. Some of the UI elements in the bottom left of the trailer also seem different to those previously seen from our Umbra Witch.

Despite the new gameplay, Kamiya also wanted to urged those interested in the third installment to play the originals first. While saying that he wrote the story with new players in mind, he thinks it would be a shame to go in without knowledge from the first two games.

"One more thing I want to say. I want you to play the first two games before playing the third. I made the new story so that you can enjoy playing it without having experience of the originals. Even if Bayonetta 3 is your first game in the series, you will still be able to follow the story. You won't get bored. However, I am sure you will enjoy it more if you have played Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 first. I want you to prepare yourself for the new game. It would be a shame if you hadn't played the others first."

If you are as excited for Kamiya's upcoming game as we are, check out everything we know about Bayonetta 3 so far.