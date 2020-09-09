Batman: Black and White returns in December

Batman: Black and White, the DC anthology series that dates back over two decades returns in December as a six-issue, 48-page prestige format limited series featuring "a new generation of noirish takes featuring Gotham's Guardian".

"In 1996, DC bolstered the already fabled legacy of Batman when the publisher introduced the anthology series Batman: Black and White," reads DC's announcement of the new series. "An incomparable collection of writers and artists collaborated on original, black and white short stories featuring the Dark Knight in multiple interpretations, all varying in terms of theme, tone and setting, yet all connected with a distinctive black and white color scheme."

On December 8 the series returns with a new slate of stories by "comics’ most exciting and innovative storytellers to explore the Batman mythos in stark black and white!"

The line of comic book talent slated for the new iteration of the series includes:

Paul Dini & Andy Kubert

Tim Seeley & Kelley Jones

Emma Rios

John Arcudi & James Harren

Gabriel Hardman & Corinna Bechko

JH Williams III

Tom King & Mitch Gerads

G. Willow Wilson & Greg Smallwood

Sophie Campbell

David Aja

Dustin Weaver

Bilquis Evely

Joshua Williamson & Riley Rossmo

James Tynion IV & Tradd Moore

Lee Weeks

Chip Zdarsky & Nick Bradshaw

The debut issue features cover art by Batman and Death Metal artist Greg Capullo, and each issue will also include two variant covers, one featuring Batman and the other featuring a Batman villain. For issue #1, Peach Momoko illustrates a cover featuring Talia al Ghul, while J.H. Williams III illustrates Batman.

Each issue will be priced at $5.99.

Check out 13 images from Batman: Black & White #1 in our gallery below.

