Batgirl is the key to Ric Grayson becoming Dick again in Nightwing #72 preview

The long story arc that began with Dick Grayson/Nightwing being shot in the head and suffering a traumatic brain injury in 2018's Batman #55 is seemingly coming to a close if DC's recently released September solicitations featuring Dick back in his classic Nightwing costume are any indication.

According to DC, the conflict between Dick's former life and memories and new personality and memories as Ric Grayson may be getting a fix in preparation for the upcoming Batman event "The Joker War." And the key might be an old friend.

"Dick Grayson has learned the truth: that 'fixing' his identity lies with none other than Barbara Gordon," reads DC's description of next month's Nightwing #72, a "Joker War" tie-in issue.

"He must go to Gotham to find Batgirl-and runs into The Joker's new henchperson, Punchline. Unlike Harley Quinn, Punchline's deadpan black humor matches the deadly knives she uses on her victims...and for her next joke, Ric Grayson is the punchline."

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: DC)

On sale July 14, Nightwing #72, titled "Welcome to the NEW Family" is written by Dan Jurgens with art by Ronan Cliquet and Nick Filardi and covers by Travis Moore with Alejandro Sanchez and Alan Quah.

As a reminder here is the description of Nightwing #74, on sale September 8:



"The Joker has poisoned Ric Grayson’s mind with false memories and pitted him against Batgirl, the Robins, and Batman. As Batgirl realizes the key to ending this nightmare is through the crystal around The Joker’s neck, it’s up to Grayson to use it on himself and fight for who he really is: Nightwing! And if he doesn’t get stuck in his own memories, will he be able to rescue the Bat-Family from The Joker’s plans and end this cruel joke once and for all? "



And September 15's Batman #99:



“The Joker War” part five of six! Things have changed, as Batman realizes he can’t fight this war alone. He’s going to need help. Before he faces down The Joker, he must call up his trusty partner Dick Grayson! But can Dick reclaim his lost memories in time to join the battle?"