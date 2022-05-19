Paramount's Bass Reeves TV show is now a Yellowstone prequel

The Yellowstone universe is continuing to expand – Paramount's upcoming series about legendary Wild West figure Bass Reeves is now set to be a spin-off of Yellowstone prequel 1883.

"Known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, and also believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded," reads the series' official synopsis.

David Oyelowo will play the titular character and the series, titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, is being produced by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

The original Yellowstone series follows the Dutton family, the owners of the largest ranch in Montana known as 'the Yellowstone'. Their cattle ranch borders a Native American reservation, a national park, and land developers, and the series also deals with the conflicts that arise between these groups.

The series has been hugely popular since it was first released in 2018, with the season 4 finale becoming the most-watched cable telecast since the opening episode of The Walking Dead season 8.

Prequel series 1883 stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill. It premiered last year and has a second season on the way, while another prequel, 1932, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and a present-day spin-off, 6666, are also in the works.