Baldur's Gate 3: Nature's Power lets you shapeshift into a giant badger

The next Baldur's Gate 3 patch introduces druids as a new playable class, alongside a suite of quality of life changes to Larian's epic RPG.

Announced today during the studio's second Panel from Hell livestream, the game's fourth update - Nature's Power - is focused around the arrival of the druid class. The new, nature-loving character option comes with more than 30 spells and abilities, including the iconic Wild Shape, which enables druids to transform into a number of furry friends, from furtive felines to burrowing badgers.

If you're choosing to start the early access build of the game from scratch with the new character, you'll be able to decide whether your druid is connected to the Circle of the Land, from which they'll gain the ability to draw power from the geography around them, or the Circle of the Moon, which empowers Wild Shape to unlock some extra powerful forms.

Elsewhere, Nature's Power - which Larian says is bigger than the game's other three updates combined - features a number of quality of life changes. Cinematics have been polished, and multiplayer has been improved, granting you access to your friends' inventories, spells, and character sheets. And if you're finding yourself a bit under or over-powered, optional 'Loaded Dice' will prevent you from failing (or wildly succeeding on) too many rolls in a row. Your potency in a fight won't be impacted, though, as Loaded Dice only affects the D20, not damage dice.

Nature's Power isn't live yet, but Larian says it's coming very soon, so keep an eye out.

