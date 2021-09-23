Back to the Future stars Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson reuniting for a Hallmark Christmas movie

Back to the Future stars Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson are reuniting for a Hallmark Christmas movie, which is about – what else? – time travel.

"Angie wonders what her life would be like if she had married a former boyfriend who became a famous sportscaster," reads the official synopsis for Next Stop, Christmas, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

"She takes the train home to spend Christmas with her family and inexplicably finds herself 10 years in the past. With the advice of the train's enigmatic conductor, Angie has the chance to revisit that Christmas and learn what – and who – is truly important to her." Check out a first look at the movie below.

I’m super excited to be scoring this movie starring two iconic actors, Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd. I saw the first cut of this today and WOW is it a good one!! So fun and heartfelt. #NextStopChristmas pic.twitter.com/h5tnYvBP6VSeptember 22, 2021 See more

Along with Thompson and Lloyd, the movie also stars Lyndsy Fonseca and Chandler Massey.

Thompson played Marty McFly's mother Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future, while Lloyd portrayed the genius inventor Doc Brown. Clearly neither actor is a stranger to a time travel story, but Next Stop, Christmas won't even be their first movie featuring a decade-hopping train: Back to the Future 3 involved Doc turning a steam engine into a time machine.

Back to the Future co-writer Bob Gale has been clear that there will never be a fourth installment in the franchise – so, since we'll never see Doc behind the wheel of the DeLorean again, Next Stop, Christmas seems a can't-miss if you're longing for more time-travelling adventures with Lloyd and Thompson.

The film will debut on the Hallmark Channel this November 6. Until then, check out our guide to all of 2021's upcoming major movie release dates.