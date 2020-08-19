Atlantis Attacks #4 and #5 to arrive in November

Marvel Comics has rescheduled Atlantis Attacks #4 and #5 for release this November, following a postponement in their release due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which caused shutdowns in the Direct Market comic book industry and delays to the publication of numerous comic book titles.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Atlantis Attacks, from writer Greg Pak and artist Ario Anindito, pays homage to the '80s Marvel Comics story of the same name. In the limited series, the new Agents of Atlas – Jimmy Woo, Aero, Amadeus Cho, Silk, Wave, Shang-Chi, and others – face down an invasion from Namor over an attack on Atlantis's guardian dragon.

"The armies of Atlantis face the Agents of Atlas when a terrible secret incurs the wrath of Namor. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, destinies will be revealed in this titanic tale of love and betrayal featuring Amadeus Cho, Silk, Wave, Shang-Chi, and more!" reads Marvel's official description of the story. "Don't miss the startling conclusion of this epic clash when Atlantis Attacks continues this November!"

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Agents of Atlas were first introduced as a team of superheroes comprised of characters created during Marvel Comics' years as Atlas Comics, prior to their current, most well-known name. The original team consisted of Jimmy Woo, Marvel Boy, Namora, Gorilla Man, and the Human Robot, with many of those characters continuing to appear alongside the newer iteration of the team, largely comprised of Asian and Asian American superheroes.

The current team has appeared in several limited series, culminating in Atlantis Attacks, a standalone limited series.