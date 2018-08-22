Assassin's Creed won't get another "fully fledged" game in 2019 but your Odyssey will continue

Right now we're busy stanning for Kassandra in the upcoming Assassin's Creed Odyssey , and it's going to need to be a long term relationship. The series will take a break for 2019, according to the boss of Ubisoft.

"On Assassin's, we had a game [in 2018] and we have one this year, but we are not going to have a full-fledged Assassin's next year," Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot told GameSpot . "It's just because the team were working separately, so we have two games now, one year after the other. But next year you're not going to have a fully fledged one."

The words "full-fledged" means Ubisoft isn't ruling out spin-offs or extra content, and Guillemot promised there would be lots more coming for Assassin's Creed Odyssey post-release.

"What you'll have is lots of content coming on [Assassin's Creed Odyssey]. The team really want to give, on a regular basis, some new possibilities for play, so when you get [Odyssey] this year, you're going to get in for a couple of years, actually."

While we're spoilt babies who want more of the games we love all the time, there's no denying that the last break the series took, before Assassin's Creed Origins , reaped huge benefits for the game and the players. Guillemot agrees.

""[The time] gave the team the possibility to really bring what they wanted to. The community has been responding very well to it and when I see what we are bringing with Odyssey I know that the community that got back in with Origins will be amazed."