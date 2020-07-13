Assassin's Creed Valhalla side quests are "almost nonexistent", claims Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting rid of traditional side quests, and replacing them with "World Events", Ubisoft has confirmed.

Speaking to GameSpot ahead of yesterday's gameplay reveal at Ubisoft Forward, Valhalla's narrative director Darby McDevitt confirmed that sidequests are "almost nonexistent" in the latest installment of the open world action series.

Instead, says McDevitt, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be more focused on what Ubisoft calls "World Events", which are more spontaneous activities found outside the main campaign that don't necessarily fit the traditional structure of a typical side quest.

This will come as good news to those who didn't enjoy Assassin's Creed Odyssey's bloated, ever expanding list of side quests, many of which had to be completed to progress your character over numerous level gates found in its main campaign.

That said, there's every chance these World Events could feel equally overwhelming, so here's hoping Ubisoft has found a way to make sure every new extra-curricular activity we come across in Dark Ages England is just as entertaining as the last.

Valhalla launches for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X on November 17 later this year, with a free next-gen upgrade available to anyone who purchases a copy of the game on their current gen console first.