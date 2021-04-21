Antoine Fuqua to direct Cat on a Hot Tin Roof film based on the 2008 Broadway production

Antoine Fuqua will direct and produce a feature adaption of the Tennessee Williams’ play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof based on the 2008 Broadway production that featured an all-Black cast. The producers from the play, Stephen C. Byrd and Alia Jones-Harvey, will be involved.

The first all-Black cast production made history back in 2008 with a sold-out 19-week run of the Broadway classic. It was the highest-grossing play during that season. With direction from Debbie Allen, the play starred Terrance Howard – who made his Broadway debut in it – Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose, Phylicia Rashad, and James Earl Jones.

Casting for the Fuqua film has yet to be announced, but the feature version will combine elements of the classic play with new storylines, as reported by Variety .

The Training Day and The Magnificent Seven director has been quite busy. Fuqua recently directed, and executive produced the documentary What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali for HBO and produced Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn, which starred Laurence Fishburne and Stephan James.

His next film stars Mark Wahlberg in an upcoming science fiction action film Infinite for Paramount Pictures. The movie also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dylan O'Brien, Sophie Cookson, Rupert Friend, Jason Mantzoukas, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Wallis Day, Toby Jones, and Liz Carr. Ian Shorr adapted the screenplay, and Todd Stein wrote the screen story from D. Eric Maikranz's 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers. It’s currently slated to hit theaters on September 24, 2021, following delays caused by the global pandemic.

There is no news about when production will begin on Fuqua’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

