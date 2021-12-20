Animal Crossing: New Horizons zodiac animals discovered in new update

The recent Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.04 update appears to be hiding a few new items in it including a collection of zodiac-themed animal statues.

As shared by Animal Crossing World , players will soon be able to pick up a range of new seasonal items including zodiac animal figurines as well as the usual New Year's celebration items from all around the world.

Uncovered by dataminers, it appears Nintendo has added not one but 11 new Zodiac animal statues that start with the Zodiac Tiger Figurine which will be available through the seasonal tab at Nook Shopping from December 22, 2021 - January 5, 2022, for 1,600 bells.

What’s interesting though is that the other 10 figurines will be released one at a time around the end of each year. This means the Zodiac Rabbit Figurine will become available towards the end of 2022/3, the Zodiac Dragon Figurine in 2023/4, and so on. A full list of these new figures as well as when we can expect them to be added to Nook Shopping can be found below.

Zodiac Tiger Figurine - Dec 2021 - Jan 2022

Zodiac Rabbit Figurine - Dec 2022 - Jan 2023

Zodiac Dragon Figurine - Dec 2023 - Jan 2024

Zodiac Snake Figurine - Dec 2024 - Jan 2025

Zodiac Horse Figurine - Dec 2025 - Jan 2026

Zodiac Sheep Figurine - Dec 2026 - Jan 2027

Zodiac Monkey Figurine - Dec 2027 - Jan 2028

Zodiac Rooster Figurine - Dec 2028 - Jan 2029

Zodiac Dog Figurine - Dec 2029 - Jan 2030

Zodiac Boar Figurine - Dec 2030 - Jan 2031

Zodiac Pig Figurine - Dec 2030 - Jan 2031 (double year with Boar)

Zodiac Rat Figurine - Dec 2031 - Jan 2032

Zodiac Ox Figurine - Dec 2032 - Jan 2033 (repeat from Dec 2020)

If you happen to be playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2034, rest assured it is expected that these will continue being added to Nook Shopping in the same order to correspond with the real-world Chinese zodiac/Lunar calendar.

Just like last year, Nook Shopping will also offer a number of other New Years items for players to pick up over the festive season including: The 2022 celebratory balloon arch (2,022 bells), New Year’s noodles (1,300 bells), New Year’s shimekazari (2,000 bells), Fizzy apple juice (1,000 bells), and much more.

If you were wondering what other subtle changes the recent Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates have made, here’s a brief round up. First and foremost, the naked villager glitch was patched out , resident ghost Wisp became to have gotten more generous , and Gyroids began washing up onto the beach .