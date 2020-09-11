New Animal Crossing outfits promote awareness of LGBTQ+ youth suicide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons now has a set of limited-edition clothing items designed by The Trevor Project to promote awareness around LGBTQ+ youth suicide.

Since September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month, the nonprofit has released its first digital clothing collection from senior designer Jonathan Silberman. The collection includes adorable hats, sweatshirts, t-shirts, overalls, and more - and it's available to download now. All you need to do is head to the Abel Sisters shop, walk up to the Custom Design Portal in the back, and input the creator code: MA-7248-1702-1536. Alternatively, you can search for the item title - they all begin with "TRVR."

(Image credit: Nintendo/The Trevor Project)

"The widely popular game is recognized as an escape that can help players foster positive mental health and hone their focus on in-game tasks, all set to a soothing soundtrack – instead of focusing on barrages of anxiety-inducing news," the official press release reads. "During a time of nationwide school closures, mass physical distancing, and increased isolation, the video game has driven positive social connections worldwide. In-game tasks such as fishing, island landscaping, bug catching, and home decoration can help young LGBTQ players form positive social connections in the game and across social media."

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a great space for LGBTQ+ gamers (new or established) to meet and foster important relationships during a really bizarre time in history. It's great to see that nonprofits like The Trevor Project recognize how important the space is for community members. For more on National Suicide Prevention Month, how to raise awareness, and tools on how to respond to possible suicide warning signs, head to The Trevor Project's CARE site here .