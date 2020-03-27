How to unlock golden tools in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Tools that break regularly are fairly annoying, but it's good to know that eventually, we'll get access to Animal Crossing: New Horizons golden tools. But we do mean eventually. To unlock each of the golden tools, you need to do a certain thing in game. You can't just buy the recipe, or wait for Tom Nook to give you one.

Interesting, it seems like golden tools are still capable of breaking, but are the highest grade available so will break least frequently. That means you're going to want all of them.

Below is everything we currently know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons golden tools, but because the game has only been out a week or so, we're all still trying to figure out how to unlock them all. Bear with us for now, and let us know if you've figured anything out below. What we do know is that once you've achieved each goal, you'll receive the golden tool recipe in the mail.

Golden Axe

To get the golden axe, it seems that you need to break 100 axes. You will be able to easily get to 100 if you keep using flimsy axes for your tree chopping needs.

Thanks to Arekkz on YouTube for figuring this one out.

Golden Fishing Rod

In New Leaf, you could unlock the golden fishing rod by catching every fish available in the game. It's not clear yet whether this is the result for catching every single Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish, but we'd imagine so. It's going to take a while to get the answer though, as fish appear seasonally and appear at specific months and times of day.

Golden Net

Like with the golden fishing rod, previous games gifted you a golden net for catching every bug available in-game. Whether the same is true for catching every single one of the Animal Crossing: New Horizon bugs remains unconfirmed, but we'll have to get back to you on that one.

Golden Shovel

There are various rumours surrounding the way to obtain the golden shovel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons so far. Some say you have to save Gulliver 30 times to unlock it - there's an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards tied to a similar amount too. This seems to be the consensus, but we haven't been able to find anyone who's actually got the golden shovel yet, or managed to help Gulliver that many times yet.

Check back later for more info.

Golden Slingshot

The availability of the golden slingshot is also currently a mystery, but the general thinking is that it's tied to the amount of balloon presents you've popped on the island. There's a top tier Nook Miles Reward tied to popping 300 balloons, so we're assuming that the golden slingshot is the gift for getting to that point.

We're still a ways from that yet, but we're working on it.

Golden Watering Can

Another current in-game myth, although some suggest you can get the golden watering can by achieving a five-star island rating. We're currently rocking a four-star rating, so will circle back when we know more.

Although, for now here are our top tips for how to improve your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island rating.

How to get gold nuggets

(Image credit: Nintendo)

For all of these golden tools though, you'll need to grab yourself a golden nugget. You can get these the same way as you find Animal Crossing: New Horizons iron nuggets, by smacking rocks with your axe or shovel. They're quite rare, but you can usually find one a day, or every other day, depending on how many Nook Miles Tickets you're utilising each day.