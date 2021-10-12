Andy Serkis congratulates you on earning your Platinum trophy in mysterious video

Actor and director Andy Serkis has filmed a mysterious video congratulating PlayStation players for earning their platinum trophy.

The video was uploaded to the PlayStation Europe YouTube account a few days ago (via Resetera ), and features Serkis - best known for his role as Gollum in the Lord of the Rings franchise - introducing himself and telling players "congratulations on earning your Platinum Trophy, that's quite an achievement. Well done."

It's not at all clear what Serkis is referring to in the unlisted video, but it seems to be some kind of tie-in to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which Serkis directed, and footage from the film shows up throughout the brief video. It's worth pointing out that Sony distributed the film, and that the video is titled "Venom: Let There Be Carnage Platinum," but with the film already out and no video game adaptation of it anywhere in sight, it remains a confusing clip.



PlayStation has form for treating Spider-Man PlayStation players to special treats for getting a Platinum trophy. Back in 2018, anyone who got all the trophies for Marvel's Spider-Man got a free avatar for their PSN profile. Could it be something that Platinum trophy owners for Spider-Man: Miles Morales have unlocked?

Resetera commenters have jokingly suggested that the clip will be added as the Platinum reward in a future PS5 firmware update, or is being held in reserve for those players who unlock the trophy in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Venom is set to appear in that game, but given that it's not expected to release for some time yet, it's pretty unlikely that this video is in any way related, and is probably little more than a kooky bit of marketing that has accidentally surfaced earlier than intended.

