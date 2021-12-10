An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has recreated a 7/11 store in-game

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has recreated a 7/11 convenience store with incredible detail.

The recreation includes a checkout, fully stocked shelves, freezers, and even villager Pippy in a 7/11 uniform. The most impressive thing about this recreation however is all of the level of detail hidden within its design. For instance, you’ve got a wet floor sign in the middle of two aisles, custom hanging signs advertising the products on the shelf below, and even 7/11 branding across the store.

There’s far too much detail to condense into a few words so take a look at the excellent recreation yourself below.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has always been a great game to recreate your favorite places in. For example, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ikea recreation and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Squid Game subway station recreation. However, this has just become so much easier to do following the release of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC.

If you’ve been living on an actual deserted island for the past few months, here’s why Happy Home Paradise is a great way for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players to exercise their creativity. In Happy Home Paradise players are tasked with creating villagers' dream homes, so in this example, it looks like the player took Pippy’s request for 'a very convenient store' literally and made the villager her very own convience store.