Among Us Switch version gets a surprise release complete with crossplay

The Among Us Switch version is out now, bringing suspicion, intrigue, and cute armless astronauts to the big screen or handheld.

The Among Us Switch version was revealed as one last, big surprise in Nintendo's online Indie World broadcast today. You can pick it up on the eShop right now for $5 (don't forget that you'll also need a subscription to play Among Us online; check out our guide to cheap Nintendo Switch Online memberships if you need one). You can even accuse your friends of being the impostor across consoles with built-in crossplay support.

Among Us was previously available on PC and mobile devices, making the Among Us Switch version its first official console release. A big part of the game is using text chat to communicate with your crewmates/unsuspecting victims to determine who is the impostor/mislead them into launching one of their own into space. If you're playing in handheld mode it will probably be fine, but typing in docked mode could get dicey.

Among Us first came out in 2018, but it exploded in popularity this year thanks in large part to being picked up by game streamers on mobile platforms. The developers have doubled down on supporting all versions of the game with new content, including a fourth map called "The Airship" which is scheduled to embark next year.

The Indie World presentation also confirmed that both Spelunky and Spelunky 2 are headed to Switch as well, along with a selection of other charming games from smaller development studios.