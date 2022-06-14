All-Out Avengers teases a corrupted Carol Danvers while promising it's "all in continuity"

Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Blade, and Spider-Woman - that's the initial line-up of All-Out Avengers, the new ongoing series debuting in September that will "launch readers directly into the thrilling missions of Earth's Mightiest Heroes."

All-Out Avengers will be the publisher's fourth ongoing Avengers series - and as a new set of teasers points out, the new title is definitively in continuity with the main Avengers series.

Check out the new batch of teaser images for All-Out Avengers, featuring the heroes of that initial line-up in combat with what appears to be a corrupted Carol Danvers and other unidentified villains. Read on after the gallery for more info on the new title:

Written by novelist and Captain America & Iron Man writer Derek Landy and illustrated by veteran Greg Land along with Jay Leisten and Frank D’Armata, according to Marvel the series will throw readers into the middle of Avengers adventures with "no setup, no explanations, and no time for questions!"

"Beware of whiplash as you discover more with the flip of each explosive page!" warns the publisher.

The first All-Out Avengers line-up will 'assemble' to combat a deadly new Marvel villainess and the chaotic situation she causes as the stakes are raised higher and higher each issue.

But it also appears that the title will feature other Avengers in the future. And keep in mind, Marvel's initial teaser image featured She-Hulk, who isn't mentioned as part of the first line-up.

All-Out Avengers

"When Tom Brevoort approached me with this concept, I thought it was an inspired idea, a slice of creative genius, and also totally unworkable...!" says Landy in Marvel's full announcement. "But the chance to launch a new Avengers title, and the chance to write any character who'd ever been an Avenger, was impossible for this particular Marvel fanboy to resist. Add in the fact that Tom wanted to get Greg Land on art and my fate was pretty much sealed.

"The trick was to work within the confines inherent in the concept, but also to find a way to deliver what everyone would expect: a continuity of ideas and the development of an overarching storyline. I needed to find the hook that drags the reader from issue to issue, and I figured the best way to do that was to put the Avengers in the exact same situation as the reader: they are aware that this is happening, but they don't know why…"

As previously mentioned, All-Out Avengers will be the fourth title in the growing Avengers line, joining the core Avengers ongoing series; the Multiverse-focused Avengers Forever; and Savage Avengers which includes Conan the Barbarian on the team.



There is no word yet if All-Out Avengers will affect the line-up of the current main Avengers series and if members like Captain America and Iron Man will just pull double duty or if the 'All-Out' team will even be considered a distinct squad.

In past years, especially following the blockbuster success of 2012's Avengers movie, the Avengers comic book line has included numerous concurrent titles. Since Jason Aaron's 2018 Avengers relaunch, the line has primarily consisted of the main title and a rotating series of spin-offs and tie-ins - however, that seems to be changing, as indicated by the still-expanding line.

It appears with the inclusion of Spider-Man, Marvel might be courting the return of the crossover dynamic between two of its core franchises when Spidey became an Avenger for the first time in 2005's New Avengers.

With the Earth's Mightiest Heroes fourth ongoing series announced, check out how the Avengers became Marvel's flagship comic book franchise.