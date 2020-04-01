After Avengers: Endgame, what's next for Thor?

Avengers: Endgame set new courses for all the original Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers – some more final than others – but in the case of Thor, the God of Thunder, several new doors may have opened for his future in the MCU.

Thor’s Endgame arc did offer Thor some closure – his journey to discover the true meaning of being “worthy” which began in Thor, came full circle with Thor seemingly finding comfort in his own skin and with his role as a hero and an individual.

But in the conclusion of that journey, Thor left behind New Asgard, Earth, and even the Avengers to join the Guardians of the Galaxy in space.

So what’s next for the mighty Thor?

There are a few distinct possibilities. While some of the OG Avengers (Chris Evans and Robert Downey, Jr. for example) are likely done with their key Marvel roles, Chris Hemsworth seems keen to carry on the role of Thor, particularly following the success and new direction of Thor: Ragnarok. In fact, Hemsworth and Ragnarok director Taika Waititi seem to have been brainstorming ideas for a Thor sequel – something Valkyrie actor Tessa Thompson appears to be clued in on (and possibly prepared for).

It would make sense for Waititi to pick up Thor’s adventures back in space, with the God of Thunder jetting off in the Benatar alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy (or ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’, as Thor says in Endgame). But that brings up the other big option for Thor – remaining alongside the Guardians for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 under James Gunn’s directorial eye.

Thor in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Over two movies, Thor has built a rapport with the Guardians – particularly his acerbic friendship with Rocket – and a rivalry for captain of the Benatar has been brewing between Thor and Star-Lord.

Nebula actress Karen Gillan, herself a core member of the Guardians franchise, seems to think it’s an idea with merit, telling MovieWeb, "Yes. I think that would be hilarious, to see Thor and Star-Lord in some sort of captain rivalry. I think drunk Thor would fit in more, though."

Marvel Studios could be building the set up to a punchline – Thor joining and then immediately quitting the Guardians of the Galaxy wouldn’t be wholly out of character for either franchise. But it’s less likely Marvel would throw away one of Chris Hemsworth’s precious few remaining appearances as Thor on a straight-up gag with little screen time, even if his overall role in the film were somehow truncated (a la Captain Marvel in Endgame).

There’s the distinct possibility both could happen – Thor could ride across the galaxy with the Guardians, do their thing, then get a Taika Waititi-directed Thor 4 to himself.

And remember – Valkyrie and Hulk are both still out there (not to mention Korg and Miek). That’s a trio dynamic Marvel has to be conscious is still open for another movie, especially one with Waititi at the helm.

Valkyrie in particular is due for a spotlight – Thor left her in charge of New Asgard – so while we’d place bets on her taking Thor’s place as the Asgardian warrior of future Avengers films, Tessa Thompson’s star is only rising, so Marvel could easily also branch a Waititi-directed Thor sequel directly off Valkyrie, with Thor himself perhaps playing second-fiddle there while taking one of the top billings with the Guardians.