A Soul Calibur 6 world invitational is coming to Las Vegas

Soul Calibur 6 is taking a big leap into esports' world of bright lights and stadium bangers. Bandai Namco has just announced that it will hold a Soul Calibur World Invitational at the HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this November 2. Check out the trailer for the invitational below.

The top seven players in the world, who have all previously won Soul Calibur 6 tournaments, will compete for a $25,000 grand prize. There's a final, eighth slot open which will be filled by the winner of a 128 player Soul Calibur World Invitational Last Chance Qualifier, held earlier in the day on November 2. They weren't kidding when they said last chance.

"The Soul Calibur franchise has been the premier weapons-based fighting game for two decades, building a fanbase which stretchers generations and around the world," said Motohiro Okubo, the producer of Soul Calibur 6 in a press release, "Now, in the age of esports, it's an honor to finally deliver a tournament fully focused on Soul Calibur, where the eight best players from every corner of the globe come together to compete for prizes, honor, and the ultimate crown of being the best Soul Calibur 6 player in the world."

Fans of competitive Soul Calibur enjoyed quite the show at EVO 2019, when Yuta "Yuttoto" Sudo defeated Zain "Bluegod" Tibeishat, earning the title of the first official EVO Soul Calibur 6 champion.

If you want to attend the first-ever Soul Calibur world Invitational, tickets will go on sale on Smash.gg starting August 28 at 4 PM PDT.