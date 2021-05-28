A Quiet Place 2 ending explained: your biggest questions answered

A Quiet Place 2 slowly tiptoed its way towards an ending that was not only incredibly satisfying after the gut-punch of the original's farewell, but has also given us a taste of the franchise’s wider mythology and world-building. Whisper it: the Quiet Place 2 ending may have secretly set the stage for Part 3.

But you probably weren’t thinking about that during the breathless, pulsating final act. Whether you were frozen by the tension or watching the movie from between your fingers, there’s every chance you might have missed out on how A Quiet Place 2 has provided answers to questions we didn’t know we had – and posed several more.

Below, we’ll recap the key plot points and story beats from the John Krasinski-directed follow-up, including covering all the main questions you (probably) had after leaving theaters for the first time in what feels like forever.

A Quiet Place 2 ending explained

What are the monsters’ new weaknesses?

(Image credit: Paramount)

A Quiet Place 2’s opening scene teases the origins of the screeching monsters – ‘Day 1’ sees a large asteroid-like cluster fall through the Earth’s atmosphere as all hell breaks loose.

But much later on in the film we discover another key facet of the monsters: their new weakness. Aside from the cochlear implant that can cause a feedback loop that paralyzes the monsters when amplified, we now know the monsters cannot swim. At the marina, Regan and Emmett are attacked by a mysterious group, which attracts the attention of the monsters. In the commotion, several career off the end of the docks – and seemingly drown in the process.

If Part 3 (or the upcoming spin-off, more on that later) goes "Beyond the Sea" once more, we’ll at least know we don’t have any Jaws-style shenanigans waiting in store for us.

A new tactic against the monsters: How did Regan help Evelyn and Marcus?

(Image credit: Paramount)

A Quiet Place 2 had a wonderfully breezy pace, wrapping things up in a little over 90 minutes. But even the most calm and collected members the audience will have been watching the clock and wondering how Emmett and Regan would get back from the island to save Evelyn and Marcus in the bunker back on the mainland before the credits rolled.

As it turns out, a piece of ingenuity from Regan not only helped save the day for both parties. In the island’s radio station, Regan changes the currently-played song (Beyond the Sea) on the frequency to that of the debilitating feedback loop from her implants. The broadcast tower allowed the bunker’s radio to also pick up that sound, giving Marcus the chance to shoot the monster dead.

It now serves as a serious weapon against the monsters moving forward – making them less of a threat. What that’ll do for the scare factor in Part 3 is anyone’s guess, but at least the family – and an injured Emmett who only just survived – now have a new tool in their arsenal.

How did the monster get to the island?

(Image credit: Paramount)

This one might have passed you by. Following the events on the marina, Emmett and Regan understandably get out of dodge and set course for the island that is broadcasting "Beyond The Sea".

Unbeknownst to them, however, a monster somehow stowed away below deck and managed to get let loose on the island. Seeing as how this was clearly a safe haven without any looming threat in sight, it’s clear that Emmett inadvertently doomed the small population that retreated from New York on the third day.

Who were the people on the marina?

(Image credit: Paramount)

We may never find out. While much of A Quiet Place’s short history has spent time focusing on the family running from the monsters, it’s clear that there are small clusters of humans taking advantage of the lawless society by being up to no good.

Emmett gives Evelyn a warning that the outside world beyond the settlements with beacons are no longer safe. It may have only been 18 months since the monsters arrived, but it’s clearly done a number on some – and groups have formed.

One of those is led by Scoot McNairy’s nameless man. Listed only as ‘Man in the Marina’ on the credits, he lures in Emmett by using a little girl as bait. It’s then implied he’s going to kill him and kidnap Regan – but he doesn’t get that far before the monsters descend and kill off the vast majority of the group.

Still, A Quiet Place spent considerable time poking around at the edges of what’s going on elsewhere. It’s something that could be the focus of a future sequel or spinoff…

How the Quiet Place 2 ending could set up Part 3

(Image credit: Paramount)

The most considerable shift in A Quiet Place 2’s ending is how it sets up Regan and Marcus as the new leads of the franchise.

Of course, John Krasinski’s Lee (who made a cameo in the opening flashback scene) was killed off in the first movie. It’s clear that the purpose of the ending was to position the pair of children as major players moving forward.

Not only does Regan take the lead in the radio station, Marcus also saves his mother and the baby in the bunker by shooting the monster dead. We wouldn’t be surprised to see actors Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe – who both gave terrific performances – front and centre if we get a Part 3.

Then there are also the dual paradigm shifts of both the presence of nefarious humans and the slight dampening of the threat of the monsters. Part 3 may well turn its attention to how society has crumbled and degenerated in the interim between Day 1 and the present day. In terms of fear factor, the two-pronged threat of the monsters and the humans in tandem could evoke some of the best horror movies of recent times – and pave the way for some social commentary.

There’s also the big unanswered question: where do the monsters come from? We know how they landed and their initial impact on the planet now. While we don’t particularly want answers – a sense of mystery is always preferable over exposition dumps – the truth is (probably) out there – and well worth exploring.

What’s next for A Quiet Place?

(Image credit: Paramount)

As of writing, there is no A Quiet Place 3 in the works. All eyes should turn towards the box office. The original made $340m from a reported $20m budget. This time, it’s around $25m and against the backdrop of a pandemic. Fingers crossed it’s a huge success as we’d love to take another trip into the world Krasinski and company have so lovingly crafted.

Either way, there is a new Quiet Place movie on the way. Based on an original idea by Krasinski (via THR), a spinoff will be written and directed by Take Shelter and Mud director Jeff Nichols. No word yet on plot or casting yet, though Deadline reports that it has a 2022 release date. Watch this space.

Is there a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Paramount)

In modern cinema, it’s a fair question. There’s an easy answer this time around, too: there is no A Quiet Place 2 post-credits scene. Once the movie cuts to black, you’re free to head on out of the cinema, make your way through the popcorn-strewn aisles, and ready to beat the traffic. You can, of course, choose to sit through the credits and take in all the work from the hundreds of people that make the magic happen – it’s your call.

Need more scares this summer? Check out our list of the best horror movies.