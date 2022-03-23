A Plague Tale: Requiem Trophies leak online as pre-load reportedly goes live

A Plague Tale: Requiem's PlayStation Trophies have leaked online, and the game is seemingly up for pre-load on Xbox platforms.

Just yesterday on March 22, Achievements/Trophy database website PowerPyx noted that the Trophies for A Plague Tale: Requiem had seemingly been listed online. There are 36 Trophies in total for Asobo's horror sequel, including the Platinum Trophy for obtaining all other Trophies, but be wary of scrolling the list if you're keen to avoid spoilers for A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Elsewhere, it's been claimed that pre-loading for A Plague Tale: Requiem is available on Xbox platforms. This claim was made earlier today by Twitter user Okami Games, as you can see for yourself just below, but it's hard to verify whether pre-loading is actually happening for the sequel right now.

The game is also available for pre-load on Xbox and the achievements were leaked yesterday.Maybe they're announcing it soon.https://t.co/9WDHJZwyAZMarch 23, 2022

Finally, as you can see in the first tweet above, it's noted that a release date of June 17 has been listed for A Plague Tale: Requiem on the Xbox storefront. However, as plenty of users have already noted in the replies to the original tweet, this release date is actually listed for 2021, so it's highly likely that this is merely a placeholder date for the sequel.

Nonetheless, considering Trophies are already live for A Plague Tale: Requiem, and pre-loading is allegedly available, it's highly likely a release date announcement for the sequel isn't far off. Since it was unveiled last year, the sequel has always been slated for launch at some point this year in 2022, but now it feels like Amicia and Hugo's follow-up to their excellent debut adventure might finally be around the corner.

