A Conker's Bad Fur Day designer tweeted details about the raunchy platformer's canceled sequel

Conker's Bad Fur Day didn't really need a sequel, the comedic platformer ends similarly to how it began with Conker binge drinking at a bar after finishing his epic quest. The Panther King and Von Kriplespac, two of the games villains, had been vanquished and Conker had become ruler (although he lost Berri, his girlfriend). Everything was wrapped up.

Still, Rare had a sequel, Conker's Other Bad Day, planned. It was cancelled in 2002 after Microsoft bought the studio. One of the minds and developers behind Conker, Chris Seaver, tweeted some details about the sequel that never was earlier today.

#OtherBadDay.. Warning SPOILERZ !!! 😳 pic.twitter.com/8G6MQvYQ0fMay 24, 2019

"The story is more layered and deeper than the original game but I think this is a good thing the second time around as more people are aware of the various characters and can relate to them more closely," Seaver wrote in a design document. "It is split roughly into 4 parts with the single main storyline concerning Berri and three subplots."

Those subplots include Conker trying to regain the throne he earned in the first game, the Panther King's return (he's literally resurrected by Death), and Conker's escape from the basement (a thumping night club for dead people) after his own death. You can take a look at the tweets with each document above.

"The game starts with Conker on the throne, looking as miserable as ever and slightly different," Seaver wrote. "He has an eye patch and his fur is almost black."

The developers also envisioned another fourth wall break where Conker addresses the programmers, just like he did in the first game, before the credits roll. We didn't get to see Seaver's plan for the game realized in the end, but at least we know what he had in mind.