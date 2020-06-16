2020's Emerald City Comic Con, Keystone Comic Con, PAX West canceled

Convention organizer ReedPop has announced the cancelation of this year's Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC), Keystone Comic Con (KCC), and PAX West due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ECCC was originally scheduled for March 2020, but later postponed to August in hopes that it would be safe. It now seems that the convention won't go forward this year at all, with many cons still working out their plans as a result of the virus.

According to ReedPop, the next ECCC will take place March 4-7, 2021, with the previous August dates now taken by a "digital event" which highlights some of the planned aspects of ECCC 2020.

Here's ReedPop's full statement on the cancelation of ECCC 2020:

"Emerald City Comic Con is not just an event that happens over a handful of days, it’s a community. It is OUR community. It is made up of thousands of people creating and sharing their passions. For almost two decades, what has made ECCC so special are the people, their stories, and their experiences. We care about you. We care about your safety. That will always come first.

"Because of this, and after many discussions with the convention center, exhibitors, artists and fans, we have made the excruciating yet necessary decision to cancel Emerald City Comic Con 2020 in Seattle.

"We’re still here though! We will be putting on a digital event in August to support exhibitors and connect fans with as much of the content you love as possible. For more information on what is available digitally now, our next physical show in Seattle, and everything in between, keep up with Emerald City Comic Con’s social channels and YouTube.com/ReedPop.

"All tickets transferred from ECCC March 2020 to August 2020 will be automatically refunded by June 29, 2020; no action is needed on your part. We will have more information on 2021 tickets and their on-sale date in the Fall.

"ECCC will return. We will connect with our favorite artists and creators again. We will cheer for our heroes again. We will discover new fandoms and meet new friends again. We will wear and take pictures of awesome cosplay again. We will celebrate what we love with each other again.

"Our hearts, as always, remain with you all. Thank you for sticking with us. Thank you for your patience. Thank you for your understanding. Stay safe, stay healthy and take care of yourselves and each other.

"We’ll see you in August for our digital celebration, and we cannot wait to welcome you all home in person March 4-7, 2021."

With this trio of cancelations, Reedpop's conventions won't resume until October at the soonest with Comic Con Paris (October 2-4), Indonesia Comic Con (October 3-4), New York Comic Con (October 8-11), PAX Australia (October 9-11), and MCM London - Fall (October 23-25).