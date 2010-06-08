16 Awesome Movie T-Shirts

Geek cred: Dark Bunny Tees is a British company run by one-man-band Alex Chenery, producing t-shirts with brilliantly obscure movie references, in-jokes and quotes - and we love them!

This Blade Runner tee features Gaff (Edward James Olmos), moonlighting as the owner of his very own origami school!

Best bit: Could be the subtle subtitle 'Lessons taught in basic and cityspeak', (great geek reference!) but it has to be the painstaking recreations of Gaff's origami unicorn, the origami guns, oh, and origami Gaff!

Check out Dark Bunny Tees for more designs, or follow them on Facebook !