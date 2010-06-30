12 Most Nepotistic Movies Ever

Family connections: Like any of us can really tell the Culkin boys apart! Luckily those canny little whippersnappers have used their spooky family resemblance to bag each other film jobs. Here, Rory and Kieran Culkin play brothers in a film that also stars movie family members Emma Roberts and Alec Baldwin.

Nepotastic? These kids started early. Kieran first appeared alongside big bro Macaulay in Home Alone before going on to the Father Of The Bride flicks. Rory then played a younger version of Mac in Richie Rich , and later appeared with Kieran in Igby Goes Down . And if you can keep all that straight you’re a genius.