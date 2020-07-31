Two Death Metal titles and Wonder Woman #759 sell out and are headed back to press

A trio of high profile DC releases are headed towards second printings.

According to the publisher, Dark Night: Death Metal #3 by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo has sold out ahead of its August 11 on-sale date (that means comic book retailers have gobbled up all the first print copies), along with the tie-in anthology title Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1, on sale August 4.

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

Both will receive second printings arriving in comic shops on August 25 with recolored versions of the original Greg Capullo cover to Death Metal #3 and Tony S. Daniel's original cover to Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1.

"These issues continue the unfolding story of DC's most metal-est event of all time, and also feature early appearances of new antagonist the Robin King," reads DC's description.

(Image credit: DC)

"He's definitely one of our darkest creations, but I love him because I want the heroes to go up against something that says 'Everything you believe people to be, everything you hope we are, we aren't,'" Snyder told Newsarama. "I want to show that with the Batman Who Laughs and the Robin King."

In other DC sellout news, all issues of Wonder Woman #759, the debut of Eisner award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki (Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass) and artist Mikel Janin (Batman), have been bought up by retailers, and a second printing is scheduled to arrive in comic book stores August 18.

Its second printing will also feature a recolored version of the original cover by David Marquez.