Twitch plays Microsoft Flight Simulator and successfully lands a plane

In a Twitch plays Microsoft Flight Simulator stream, Twitch chat successfully took control of a plane and even successfully landed the aircraft.

Developer Rami Ismail worked on the Twitch plays version of the game, which puts the chat in control of the game through a series of different inputs and commands to navigate the plane in an attempt to reach an assigned destination. After taking to the sky in a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft, Twitch took off from Košice, Slovakia, and flew for an hour before successfully landing and even hitting the runway smoothly.

The Twitch chat lit up in celebration, and you can’t help but cheer along with them as the plane lands safely. But of course, the controls weren’t always used correctly, as evidenced by this video posted on Twitter showing someone in the chat cutting off the engine during an attempted takeoff.

Microsoft Flight Simulator has some impressively detailed controls to recreate the experience of flying various different aircrafts, and giving Twitch chat the chance to take over and control a plane is such an entertaining way of trying to successfully navigate a flight path. The stream lasted for several hours, during which the chat even managed to get very close to the ocean and pull off quite the maneuver.

From recreating the real-world so you can try to find your house or famous landmarks, to giving you control of a vast variety of different kinds of planes, and simulating weather conditions, Microsoft Flight Simulator has been a hit online with players jumping at the chance to take flight and explore the world since it first went into beta back in July and then released just last month.

Flight Simulator 2020 is as much a zen masterpiece as it is a hardcore sim.