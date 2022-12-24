Turns out you can easily stunlock one of God of War Ragnarok's most annoying bosses

Countless God of War Ragnarok players have been slain by the dreaded Ormstunga, so it's refreshing to see that this little ankle-biter can be safely killed off with just a single move.

We can thank Redditor MrWosabi for sharing this simple stunlock method. Forget all that dodging and parrying nonsense. All you need to do is get Ormstunga on the ground with a good smash attack and then pile drive him into the dirt using Kratos' heavy spear attack. Again. And again. As many times as it takes to wipe this thing off the face of the planet.

God of War Ragnarok has quite a few spirit-breakers on its boss roster, but most of them are to be expected. What, did you think the Valkyrie commander or legendary Berserkers were going to be easy to beat? Probably not, though that one Berserker didn't have to be such an infuriating fight. But you might not expect a random bugger in a cave to present such a severe difficulty spike, and you'd be all wrong and a bag of chips.

Ormstunga is like a sleeper boss, I swear. He looks like a regular old wretch but packs a punch to rival the Aesir themselves. You roll up thinking this miniboss will go down in a few runic attacks and bam – you get clawed back to your last checkpoint. Ormstunga is wily, has long combos, and loves to weave in ranged attacks. If this thing had more in the way of AoE, it'd be a weapon to surpass Metal Gear. He's a nightmare, and not particularly fun, to fight toe-to-toe, so this is one boss cheese I'll wholeheartedly endorse. (Note: I play Destiny 2 and therefore endorse virtually every boss cheese imaginable.)